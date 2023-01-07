Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $217.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

