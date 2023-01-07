Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.69.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

