Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 689,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,634 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.