Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 550,749 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,749 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $17,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

