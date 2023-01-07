Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 230,773 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 331.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,773 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

