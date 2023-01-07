Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

