Veriti Management LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 28.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 461.9% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 180,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 148,605 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 70.0% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 75,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

