Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.6 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $259.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

