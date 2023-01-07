F3Logic LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

