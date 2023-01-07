Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 513 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 8,550.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,556,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $363.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $547.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

