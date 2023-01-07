Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 106,574 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WEC opened at $94.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

