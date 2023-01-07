Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 161,744 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 906.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 28.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 2.7 %

PAYX stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.