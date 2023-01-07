Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $20.71 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,029 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.78% of Chegg worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $250,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after purchasing an additional 460,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $37.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

