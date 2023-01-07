Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.32 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2,427.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

