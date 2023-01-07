Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.09 Million Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,902,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,962 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $22,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Innoviva by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.42 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($2.15). Innoviva had a net margin of 78.39% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

