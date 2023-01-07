Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 308,828 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $22,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

