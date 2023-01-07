Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.12 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 937.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,020 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ED opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.