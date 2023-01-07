KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 341,770 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KBR were worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.