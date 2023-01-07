Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $23.06 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104,877 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 354.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 149,507 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,190 shares of company stock worth $1,350,998. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

