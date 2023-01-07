Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 29,174 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,224 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

