Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 2,016.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.87% of Varonis Systems worth $25,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.