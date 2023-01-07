Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.90 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

