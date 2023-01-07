354,955 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 354,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.27% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

CMA stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

