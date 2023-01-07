Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $26.23 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,932 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 991,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,730,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

