Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.10% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCPH stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

