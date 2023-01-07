Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 660,374 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.98% of PGT Innovations worth $24,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after buying an additional 946,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $3,965,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 15.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 215,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,683 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,957.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,957.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

