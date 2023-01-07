Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,973 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $25,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Semtech by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $87.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

