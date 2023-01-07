Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $25.66 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1,669.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.00 and a 200-day moving average of $254.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.