Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.