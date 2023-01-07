Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Price Performance

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.80. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 168.28%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.