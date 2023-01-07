Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.26% of Globe Life worth $25,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 28.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 15.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 347.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $7,416,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $123.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

