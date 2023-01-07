Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.94% of Safety Insurance Group worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT opened at $86.24 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.78 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

