Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $23,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

K stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.