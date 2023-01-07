Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 3,673 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.58.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.23, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile



ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

