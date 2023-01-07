Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 10,744 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.94% of Safety Insurance Group worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.