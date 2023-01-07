AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after purchasing an additional 228,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day moving average is $185.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.56.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

