Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,788 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,530.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 218.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 145,214 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

