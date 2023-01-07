Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $25,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 422,300 shares of company stock worth $16,159,259 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 2.7 %

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.