Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.7 %

KDP stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $3,533,882.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,978,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 422,300 shares of company stock worth $16,159,259 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

