Veriti Management LLC Has $672,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in JD.com by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 643,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of JD stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.52 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

