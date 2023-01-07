Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 244.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

