Veriti Management LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

