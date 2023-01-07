Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $291.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.12. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

