Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after buying an additional 197,409 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,825,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Shares of DLR opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $162.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.