Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 22,594.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,071,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 20.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

