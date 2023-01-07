Veriti Management LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $115.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 213.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.