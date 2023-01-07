Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 24,054 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $193.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

