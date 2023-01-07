Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 71,615 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,615 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 260,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.45. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

