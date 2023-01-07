Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 83.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,983 shares of company stock worth $6,702,088. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.31 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $242.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

