Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,878,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $84,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

SWN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.